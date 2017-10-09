Henry Glenn Eason, age 86, passed away at his residence on October 6, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. Mr. Eason was a lifelong resident of Evans County and was a member of Eason Chapel Church.

Mr. Eason was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He retired from the City of Claxton Natural Gas Department after serving 29 years as gas superintendent. Mr. Eason was an active supporter of the American Red Cross Blood Services for many years. He was an avid fisherman.

Mr. Eason was preceded in death by his parents, Felton and Fannie Eason; son-in-law, David Tootle; five brothers, Delwood, Harry, William, Joe and Edward Eason; three sisters, Martha Odum, Frances Kitchens and Marion Gay.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce J. Eason; two daughters and a son-in-law, Trish Tootle of Statesboro and Julie and Gil Mincey of Claxton; grandchildren, Matt and Talette Tootle, Clint Tootle, Natalie Mincey and Angela and Ty Swindell; great-grandchildren, Athan Tootle and Tyson and Addison Swindell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert Eason, Michael Eason, Lawanna Potter and Gloria Eason, all of Claxton; one sister and brothers-in-law, Hilda and Bernie Anderson of Bellville and Reginald Kitchens of Claxton.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Fiveash officiating.

Interment will be in the Eason Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Matt Tootle, Clint Tootle, Harry Eason, James G. Barnes, Randolph Sowell and Gary Williams.

Honorary pallbearers will be current and former mayors, city council members, and employees of the City of Claxton.

Memorials may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice at P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Ga. 30459 or Tattnall Campground at 5356 Rufus Sapp Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

