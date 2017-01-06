Helen W. Medlin, age 76, passed away on January 3, at Ogeechee Area Hospice after a long fought battle with Parkinson’s disease. The Kentucky native moved to Georgia after her 17th birthday to pursue her dreams. Her young life change on July 8, 1966 when she had her first date with her (now) husband, James Medlin. After their first date, James recounts, he never left her side. Truly a 50+ year love, that will never die. She was talented in the kitchen as well. Helen was known for her ability to can fresh fruits and vegetables and moreover for her jelly and jam making skills. Later in life her favorite thing to do was to spoil her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters.

Left to mourn her loss is her husband, best friend, and companion of over 50 years, James Medlin of Claxton; two daughters, Judy Dickey of Metter and Priscilla (Terry) Deal of Statesboro; one brother; four sisters; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8, beginning at 1 p.m. at Low Country Cremation and Burial in Reidsville (former Bradley B. Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory).

Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Low Country Cremation and Burial.

Burial will follow at Anderson Church Cemetery with the Rev. Chuck Jonas officiating.

Pallbearers will be Isaac Deal, Jacob Deal, Brian Deal, Jamie Medlin, Craig Crosby and Alan Crosby.

Low Country Cremation and Burial is in charge of arrangements.

