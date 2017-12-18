Helen Harveystein Jernigan, age 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 14. The Claxton native was dedicated to her hometown. Not only did she raise her family in Claxton, she also owned and operated businesses in town. Many would remember the delicious sandwiches Mrs. Harveystein would make at the Dixie Burger. This restaurant was right next door to Jernigan’s Grocery which she also owned and operated with her husband. In her free time, she was committed to having one of the best-groomed lawns in the county. She hand pruned all her ornamental trees and shrubs, which numbered well over 100, up until she was 85. Not only was she a model citizen, an enterprising business owner, and a family lady; above all else, she was a Christian, serving the Lord as a member of First Baptist Church in Claxton for over 64 years. Among the greatest joy in her life was her children and grandchildren. She was always happiest when there was a house full to be cared for, cooked for, and clean up after. Family was her greatest accomplishment. She will be sorely missed by all whom she knew. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Brookie Jernigan. Left to cherish precious memories of their time together are her son, Donald (Traudy Ferguson) Jernigan of Claxton; daughter, Nanette Palmer of Gainesville, Ga.; five grandchildren, J.J. Walker, Ginny Jernigan, Crystal (Ben) Todd, all of Glennville, Kim (Jay) Cook of Gainesville, Ga., and Kit (Tania) Palmer of Summerville S.C.; 12 great-grandchildren also survive. Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 18, from 2 – 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Claxton. Funeral Services will immediately follow on Monday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Claxton with Brother David Daus officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Christian Palmer, Jonathan Cook, Kit Palmer, Norman Threatt, Rainy Ferguson and Shane Blalock. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Jernigan family.

Comments

comments