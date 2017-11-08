Harvey killed while edging his yard on Hwy. 280 Thursday

Well known for his acts of service, Harvey was a good friend to many

Kenneth Harvey, 60-year-old Evans County man, was struck and killed while edging his yard alongside Hwy. 280 W., not far from Dyess Air, on Thursday evening, Nov. 2. The wreck occurred just after 6 p.m., but investigators didn’t clear the roadway for through traffic until approximately 10:30 p.m.

Oscar Cruz, 34-year-old Vidalia resident was driving a Nissan Frontier pickup truck when he swerved off the roadway slightly, hitting Harvey. He voluntarily gave up his phone to investigators and consented to a blood alcohol test, standard procedure in these instances. A Georgia State Patrol representative said charges may be pending, but the official wreck report was not finalized by press time.

“I don’t know why the guy swerved to the edge of the road. Was the sun in his eyes? What contributing factor caused that?,” said Sheriff Randall Tippins.

