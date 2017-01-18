Hardee’s grand opening held Friday

Hardee’s has officially returned to Claxton! The restaurant opened its doors on Friday, Jan. 13, welcoming locals with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony. Local city and county officials, members of the business community and the Chamber of Commerce gathered at Hardee’s Friday morning to congratulate business owner Shakil Saulat and express their support.

