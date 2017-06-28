Hagan fireworks show set for July 4

A community organized fireworks show will commence just after dark from Tattnall Street in Hagan on Tuesday, July 4. Tattnall Street will be blocked off from Collins Street and Cedar Ave. The Evans County Wildlife Club will be open for spectators to park and view the show.

The annual fireworks show started several years ago when a couple of families purchased fireworks and set them off for Hagan residents to view. Now, individuals and businesses from Evans and surrounding counties contribute to the show.

If enough donations are raised this year, there will be blow up slides set up for children.

