Gus Tippins Road to Close Monday for Bridge Construction

CLAXTON, GA – Georgia Dept. of Transportation (GDOT) will close Gus Tippins Road/County Road (CD) 77 just outside of Daisy on Monday, July 24. The road will remain closed while the Bull Creek Bridge is replaced. Detour routes will be marked.



The bridge is located five miles east of Claxton and one mile south of Daisy. The existing bridge was built in 1955 and has posted weight restrictions due to deterioration of the timber piling. The bridge will be dismantled and a new bridge will be constructed at the same site, requiring a detour.



This 4.3 mile-long detour route will be signed as: west on Melissa Street; south on Old Highway 250/Main Street; east on Sunbury Road, but motorists can access residences in the area up to the work zone.



If the weather cooperates, the $1.7 million project is expected to be complete in the spring of 2018.

