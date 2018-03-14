Gus Tippins Bridge Open

The contract completion date for the Gus Tippins Bridge replacement outside of Daisy isn’t until March 31, but Dept. of Transportation Communications Officer Jill Nagel confirmed last week that the bridge opened to through traffic on February 8.

A few minor project details – permanent grassing and removing the silt fence – will be finished by the end of the month.

The bridge was closed in July 2017 to be torn out and replaced. Hurricane Irma struck in September and rising water levels delayed the work some, but the project still came under the initial completion schedule of Spring 2018.

The state’s budget estimate for the project was $1.7 million. Nagel confirmed that the project was completed under budget.

