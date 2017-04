The Claxton Enterprise will publish its annual special edition in honor of the Claxton High School and Pinewood Christian Academy graduating classes of 2017 on Wednesday, May 17. Parents, grandparents, friends and family may purchase congratulatory ads to be printed in this section for their graduate for just $25! Give us a call today at 912-739-2132 or email Ashley Cheney at staffwriter@claxtonenterprise.com. Ads are 1/8 page (business card size). Ad deadline is Friday, April 28.

Comments

comments