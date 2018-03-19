Grace Strickland Sapp, 84, passed away March 17, at the Griffin House. She was a lifelong resident of Evans County, a member of Daisy United Methodist Church, a licensed cosmetologist and a Merle Norman representative, who loved to sew, embroider and knit. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howell P. Sapp. Surviving are her children, Barbara Sapp, Anna (Michael “Mouse”) Edwards, Janet Sapp (Michael Davidson), Beth Sapp and James Sapp; grandchildren, Heather Dougherty, Michael Hertling, Michael Davidson, Jenia Cross and Chris Sapp; 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Martha Strickland; nieces and nephews, Mary (Windell) Smith, Jerry (Elna) Strickland, Bobby (Angela) Jones, Carroll (Atha) Williams, Judy Scarboro, Drennon (Kathy) Strickland, Linda (Rusty) Deal, David A. (Cindy) Strickland, Becky (Eddie) Skeens and Berry Strickland. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 21, from 9:30 – 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 21, at 11 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to Daisy United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 106, Daisy, Ga. 30423. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

