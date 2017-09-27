Good Samaritan Garrett Smith donates birthday $$ to C.A.R.E.S.

Age is just a number. Pinewood Christian Academy first grader, Garrett Smith, is already making a difference. For his seventh birthday, Garrett decided it was better to give than to receive so he made a $55 donation to Evans County Cancer Association Relief Effort and Support (C.A.R.E.S.) Foundation.

“I want to help the cancer people because cancer is bad,” Smith said.

Michelle Smith, Garrett’s mother, said they got the idea from another mom and child who had done something similar. Garrett was given several charities to choose from, and Evans County C.A.R.E.S. spoke to him the most.

Founded in 2006, C.A.R.E.S. is a local, non-profit corporation that provides financial relief and support to cancer patients of Evans County, non-resident team members and family members. Funds are also utilized to support cancer research projects, awareness and education.

A vibrant boy, Garrett spends his free time playing video games. He spent part of his birthday money on a new game for his Wii U. Like many his age, Garrett isn’t quite sure what he wants to be when he grows up. “There are so many possibilities,” he said. Garrett is sure about one thing though – his favorite food is crispy bacon.

Pasty Rogers, C.A.R.E.S. treasurer, nominated Garrett as a good samaritan after hearing about his donation.

