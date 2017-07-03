Larry Lewis, 71, died July 2, at Evans Memorial Hospital. The Bulloch County native lived in Evans County most of his life. He was of Baptist faith and worked in yard maintenance.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Lola Elise Lewis.

Surviving are four sons, Stephen (Tammie) Beasley, James (Sandra) Barton and Rusty Lewis, all of Florida, and Wilton Lewis of Claxton; two daughters, Janice Orr of Hagan and Tabatha (Phillip) Masoner of Glennville; two sisters, Ruby Ann Jenkins of Hagan and Jenean (Tom) Hutto of Claxton; one uncle, Tom Lewis of Claxton; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 6, at 9:30 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 6, at 11 a.m., grave side.

Burial will be in Lower Lotts Creek Church Cemetery.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

