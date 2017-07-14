Gary C. Coleman, 68, passed away July 13, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The Chatham County native had resided in Evans County for many years. He was a member of Rehoboth Missionary Baptist Church. He was a member of the U.S. Sons of Confederate Veterans-Metter Chapter, and worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 34 years. He volunteered for many service missions during war time, with the Corps of Engineers, the latest serving during Operation Desert Storm.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Troy Coleman; a grandchild, Wyatt Carter Thompson; a brother, Ronald Coleman; and a sister, Judith Ann Coleman.

Surviving are his wife, Dee Anna Coleman of Claxton; his mother, Florence Coleman of Claxton; one son, Matthew (Jessica) Coleman of Savannah; two daughters, Rachel (Vincent) Charfauros of Columbia, S.C., and Sara (Timothy) Newman of Register; five grandchildren, Emily, Tanner, Samuel, Eleanor and Isabella; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday, July 17, from 5-7 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 18, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Grave side services will be held at 2 p.m., at Hillcrest Abbey.

Burial will be in Hillcrest Abbey, Savannah.

Remembrances may be sent to Coastal Jail Ministries of Georgia, P. O. Box 14521, Savannah, Ga. 31416.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

