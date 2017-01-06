Mr. Gary Allen Hunter, age 65, died Wednesday, January 4 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center following a long illness. Mr. Hunter was born in Indianapolis, Ind., where he spent much of his childhood before moving to Pembroke, Ga., at the age of 13. He was a Vietnam veteran, having served four years in the United States Marine Corps followed by nine years in the United States Navy. After his service in the military, he worked at the Georgia State Prison for nine years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Vern D. Hunter, Sr. and Mrs. Thelma P. Hunter; two brothers, Vern D. Hunter, Jr. and Robert E. Hunter.

He is survived by his three brothers, Thomas E. Hunter of Indianapolis, Ind., Charles E. Hunter of Claxton and Michael J. Hunter of Madison, Ind.; his two sisters, Susan M. Hunter of Ozark, Ala. and Rebecca S. Hunter of Claxton; several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service for the family will take place at a later date.

