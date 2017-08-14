Garry Tootle, 59, passed away August 12 at Memorial Hospital. The La Mesa, Calif. native had resided in Evans County for most of his life. He served in the Vietnam War for two years, as a rifle marksman and pistol expert, under the U.S. Army. He was a member of Gospel Baptist Church, was a self-employed roofer, and enjoyed racing cars.

Garry was preceded in death by his father, Hollis Tootle.

Surviving are his wife, Janet Tootle of Claxton; his mother, Alene Tootle of Claxton; two sons, David Tootle of Claxton and Nick Clark of Savannah; one daughter, Lisa DeLoach of Dublin; one brother, Mike Tootle of Claxton; two sisters, Norma Hoskins of Jacksonville and Kelly Canady of Hagan; four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 15, from 12-2 p.m., at Gospel Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m., at Gospel Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Gay and Pastor Stephen Oliff officiating.

Burial will be in Georgia Veterans Cemetery, Glennville.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments

comments