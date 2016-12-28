“Another year over, a new one just begun” … I usually have a Christmas song stuck in my head this time of year. I’ll hum a bar or two randomly. Jeremy fusses because it’s contagious.

John Lennon’s melancholy tune “So This Is Christmas” was the melody I couldn’t escape this holiday season. But, this year’s tune wasn’t quite so random.

Enterprise Publisher Mickey Peace and I were reflecting on 2016 last week. We both agreed that the year had brought some hard times and we were, for the most part, ready to see it go. I waved farewell to 2016 as I exited his office with a laugh.

Across Evans County and the state of Georgia, Hurricane Matthew made the year one to remember for many. With a volatile election season behind us, others are relieved to see the year close as well. Personally, my husband and I struggled with health issues and an ailing grandparent who was involved in a serious car accident earlier this year.

