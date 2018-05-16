Free health fair next Thursday, May 24

Everybody likes free stuff! Don’t miss your chance for free blood sugar and blood pressure tests, glucose screenings and more at the Evans County Community Health Fair next Thursday, May 24. The fair will be held from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the Claxton Middle School Gym.

Evans Memorial Hospital will also offer free PSA screening for men over the age of 50 who live in Evans or Tattnall Counties and have not had a screening within the last year.

Keep in mind that fasting is recommended for at least eight hours prior to a blood sugar test for the most accurate results.

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.

Comments

comments