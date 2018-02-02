Free flu shots offered to uninsured adults Feb. 6-8

Health Departments within the Southeast Health District will begin offering free flu shots to uninsured and underinsured adults age 19 and older. The free shots will be available Tuesday-Thursday while supplies last. No appointment is necessary.

“The flu shot is still the best way to prevent the flu,” said Cindi Hart, District Clinical Coordinator.

There are other things you can do to help prevent the spread of flu:

Frequent and thorough hand-washing with soap and warm water. Alcohol based gels are the next best thing if you don’t have access to soap and water.

Cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing to help prevent the spread of the flu. Use a tissue or cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or arm.

Avoid touching your face as flu germs can get into the body through mucus membranes of the nose, mouth and eyes.

If you are sick, stay home from school or work. Flu sufferers should be free of a fever, without the use of a fever reducer, for at least 24 hours before returning to school or work.

Flu symptoms and their intensity can vary from person to person, and can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. If you think you have the flu, call or visit your doctor.

The Southeast Health District consists of Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bulloch, Candler, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Evans, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Tattnall, Toombs, Ware and Wayne Counties.

