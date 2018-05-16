Free City dumping through May 21

Locals looking for inspiration to complete their annual Spring Cleaning tasks will have access to a dumpster free of charge next weekend. The City of Claxton has partnered with AllGreen Services to provide a dumpster in the Claxton Fire Dept. parking lot on Railroad Street for two weekends, May 11 – May 21.

What’s allowed? Furniture, construction debris, scrap metal and appliances can be dropped off at the site. Batteries, computers, tires and hazardous materials (such as paint and oil) cannot be disposed of at the dumpster. The service is only available for private citizens, not contractors with construction waste.

Claxton is also partnering with Adopt-A-Street volunteers on Saturday, May 19, to pick up items curbside for locals who don’t have transportation to the dumpster on Railroad Street. Call City Hall at 739-1712 anytime this week to schedule a pickup.

AllGreen offers the free dumpster service once a year to their curbside trash pickup customers. Councilwoman Lisa Perry suggested at a meeting last month that the City approach AllGreen about scheduling the service in Claxton.

“They will furnish a container at no charge in communities that contract with them for their curbside trash pickup,” said Mayor Terry Branch. (Claxton contracts with AllGreen in providing weekly trash pickup for citizens every Tuesday). Branch intends to provide the service annually from now on.

Individuals and organizations who would like to volunteer with this cleanup initiative may call City Hall.

Editor’s Note: AllGreen will also pick up trash cans at the back of a home if the resident is unable physically to pull the can to the road each week. Contact City Hall to qualify for that service.

Other ways citizens can help keep Claxton clean:

• Keep city streets looking nice and clean and don’t leave your trash cans on the street all week.

• Pile grass clippings, leaves and other vegetative debris by the curb for city pickup, but not in the street where rainfall and wind will push them into the gutters and clog up storm drains.

