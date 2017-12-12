Frank Cleve Rucker, Sr., 69, passed away December 11 at Landmark Hospital in Savannah. The Bulloch County native had resided in Evans County for most of his life. He was raised in the Nazarene Church and worked and retired from Georgia Pacific.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Elizabeth Rucker; and brothers, Jim Henry and Jack Rucker.

Surviving are his companion, Cindy Fulton of Claxton; two sons, Frank Cleve (Kari) Rucker, Jr. and Christopher (Leah) Rucker, both of Claxton; four brothers, Johnny Rucker of Statesboro, James Rucker of Reidsville, Jeffery Rucker of Glennville and Kenneth Rucker of Richmond Hill; two sisters, Carolyn (Gary) Toole of Uvalda and Sandra (Billy) Todd of Jesup; two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 5-7 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dece. 14, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roy Jarriel officiating.

Pallbearers will be Phillip Grovenstein, Jack E. Rucker, Jr., Kyle Joseph, Ricky Roy and Tracey Love.

Burial will be in Nazarene Church Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to Christian Way Ministry, P. O. Box 14, Uvalda, Ga. 30473.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

