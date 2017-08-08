Frances Keene Marshburn, 89, born, February 21, 1928, affectionately known as “Big Red” went to be with our Lord on August 8. She inspired all who knew her to enjoy their life to the fullest. She had a love for beautiful flowers and enjoyed caring for them. Frances loved to read and always had a book in her hand or by her side. Her house was a gathering place for family and friends, young and old, all of whom enjoyed her wit and humor. She was a member of Primitive Baptist Church of Claxton and a was a faithful participant in the Concerted Services Program.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carson and Mary Ollie Keene; her husband, Jimmy Marshburn; three sisters, Wynell Manning, Johnnie Shipp, Sadie Reddick; two brothers, A.V. Keene and Hollis Keene.

She is survived by three children that she dearly loved, Trenton (Cathy) Irvin of Vidalia, Venoid Vann (Patsy) Irvin of Adrian and Yolanda (Danny) Todd of Claxton; one beloved sister, Barbara Mullis of Soperton; five grandchildren, Kelly Todd (Mike) Matthes of Lawrenceville, Ga., Jason T. (Jennifer) Irvin of Vidalia, Alexis Todd (Mark) Montfort of Lyons, Whitney Irvin (Bill) Pruyn of Forestville, Calif., and Katie Irvin (Jeff) Rountree of Baxley; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 10, from 10-11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, August 10, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel.

Remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, Ga. 304658; or Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 667, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or FERST Foundation, P. O. Box 852, Claxton, Ga. 30417.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

