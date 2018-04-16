Frances A. Williams, 75, passed away April 16 at her home. The Savannah native had resided in Evans County for the past 13 years. She was a member of the Holy Church of God in Pembroke. She was a beautician consultant and enjoyed working as the manager of Beautician’s Supply in Savannah. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Annie New; a son, Kevin Wayne Williams; and sisters, Dorothy Rudolph, Mary Anne Simmons and Virginia New. Surviving are her husband of 57 years, James R. Williams, Sr., of Claxton; two sons, James (April) Williams, Jr. of Claxton and Joel D. (Stacy) Williams of Ellabell; two brothers, Roy (Linda) New and James (Faye) New, all of Ellabell; nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 18, from 10-11:30 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 18, at 11:30 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lawrence Butler officiating., Burial will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens, Statesboro. Pallbearers will be Brandon Williams, Garrett Williams, Connor Williams, Bailey Williams, Jason Williams and Terrell New. Remembrances may be made to Bethany Hospice, 109 S. Duval St., Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Comments

comments