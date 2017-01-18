Football star Adrian Peterson to speak at Chamber banquet

The annual banquet and awards ceremony will be held next Thursday

2017 College Football Hall of Fame inductee Adrian Peterson will be the guest speaker at the annual Chamber Banquet and Salute to Business and Industry on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. at the Evans County Wildlife Club in Hagan. Advance tickets are on sale now for $25 each or $350 for a reserved table seating eight. Tickets purchased at the door will cost $35.

Peterson, a former Georgia Southern star (1998-2001), still stands as the NCAA’s Division I all-time leading rusher with 6,559 yards in regular season contests. Peterson is a member of Georgia Southern’s Athletics Hall of Fame and was a four-time All-American for the Eagles.

