Flu season hits Evans

EMH warns: Expect longer wait times and reduced visiting hours

Now in the middle of peak flu season, CEO of Evans Memorial Hospital, Nikki NeSmith, warns Evans County residents it’s not over yet.

“From what we have heard from national news outlets, as well as the Center for Disease Control, there is an expectation of a surge in February. Flu season normally ends March 31, although sometimes the CDC extends flu season,” said NeSmith.

The CDC now considers influenza ‘widespread’ in all 50 states, with the exception of Hawaii, where the flu is seeing local activity. Last flu season, influenza was reported as sporadic throughout the nation, but this year, a more serious ‘widespread’ label has been reported.

“We still are encouraging people to get the vaccine … We have had an increase in our emergency room department visits and patients with flu like symptoms,” NeSmith added.

By Ashley Cheney, Staff Writer – staffwriter@claxtonenterprise.com

