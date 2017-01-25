‘The Flag Man’: Honoring Waters’ memory

Family members and friends of the late Claxton City Councilman James Waters were present during last week’s meeting of the Mayor and Council for a brief ceremony honoring Waters’ service to the City of Claxton.

At the start of the January 17 meeting, with the late councilman’s wife, Dot, and more than a dozen family members looking on, Mayor Terry Branch presented the nameplate that identified Waters’ seat at the dais with fellow council members. He served a total of 16 years on the council, including 11 years as mayor protem.

Waters passed away December 18 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

