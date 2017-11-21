Festival of Trees open

Claxton’s 11th annual Festival of Trees located at the Claxton City Hall will be open during regular business hours at city hall through Tuesday, Jan 2.

The Festival of Trees will be open 5 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, as part of Beta Sigma Phi’s Holiday Tour of Homes.

The Christmas tree display is free and open to the general public, but viewers are asked to bring a canned good or non-perishable food item when they tour the Festival of Trees. Canned goods will be donated to the Evans County Christian Food Bank.

Comments

comments