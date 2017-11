Claxton’s 11th annual Festival of Trees located at the Claxton City Hall will open from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for viewing and remain open during regular business hours at city hall through Tuesday, Jan 2.

The Christmas tree display is free, but viewers are asked to bring a canned good or non-perishable food item when they tour the Festival of Trees. Canned goods will be donated to the Evans County Christian Food Bank.

