Father, children displaced in fire

A mobile home on Milton Glisson Road was destroyed Sunday evening, March 25, when a resident was frying french fries and a grease fire got out of control. Daniel Griffin and his three children escaped the home without injury.

Evans County Fire Department received the call at approximately 2:45 p.m. The fire scene was cleared around 5 p.m., says Fire Chief Andy Sikes.

Red Cross put the family up for the night. All three children are students at Claxton Elementary School.

The family’s clothing sizes are as follows: Father – 34/30 bootcut pants, 1X shirt and a size 12 shoe; 12-year-old girl – size 1 or 2 (misses) pants, small or medium shirt and size 7 shoe; 11-year-old-boy – 16R pants, medium shirt and size 7 shoe; six-year-old girl – size 8 pants, small or medium shirt and size 13 shoe.

Anyone with clothing donations for the family may contact Red Cross Captain Elizabeth Porter at 618-9778. The family has been given vouchers to Goodwill for clothing.

