Evelyn Collins Durrance, 94, passed away at her daughter’s home in Newnan, Ga. The Collins, Ga. native was a member of Claxton Primitive Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence N. Durrance; and son, Larry Neil Durrance. Surviving are her daughter, Sandra Jane (Pete) Fayard of Newnan, Ga.; brother, Randolph Lynwood (Linda) Collins of Jefferson, Ga.; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, April 6, from 12 – 1 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 6, at 1 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Lavanda Lynn, 2585 Cedar Creek Rd., Collins, Ga. 30421. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

