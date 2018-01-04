Evans health scores high

Restaurants in Evans County rank well compared to the five counties bordering Evans for the last six months of the year.

According to health inspections of restaurants and food establishments conducted by the local health department, Evans County has 22 A rated establishments. No B, C or U (unsatisfactory) ratings have been issued since July.

Restaurant ratings for Bryan, Bulloch, Candler, Liberty and Tattnall are as follows:

Bryan County – Eateries received 83 A ratings, five B ratings and no C or U ratings.

Bulloch County – The largest of neighboring counties to Evans, Bulloch County was the only nearby county to receive unsatisfactory ratings.

Seven U ratings were issued between July and December to the following restaurants: 40 East Grill, Chow Time, El Jalapeño Mexican Restaurant, GATA’s Sports Bar and Grill, Southern Palace and Steak ’n Shake. A total of 265 A ratings, 40 B ratings and 16 C ratings were issued during the same period.

Candler County – Thirty-four A ratings and three B ratings were issued. No Candler County establishment received a C or U rating.

Liberty County – 85 A ratings, 19 B ratings and six C ratings were issued. No eatery was rated as unsatisfactory.

Tattnall County – 42 A ratings, 18 B ratings, one C rating and no U ratings were issued.

