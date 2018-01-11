Evans gives local bidders preference on contracts

New policy: Local bidders within 4 percent of winning bid can receive bid award if they adjust their price to MATCH the lowest bid within one business day of bid open

In an effort to be loyal to local businesses, one of Evans County Board of Commissioners first acts of the new year was to amend the county’s purchasing policy, providing an additional privilege for local bidders.

If a local vendor’s bid meets all the specifications and is not more than 4 percent above the lowest bid price, the local vendor will be given one business day from the bid opening to notify the county administrator that it agrees to match the low bid submitted by any nonlocal vendor.

If the local vendor does not agree to match the low bid, then the next lowest local vendor, if any, will be given one business day to do the same and so on until all local vendors who fall within the specific category and within 4 percent of the low bid have been given an opportunity to match the low bid.

The BOC unanimously approved the new local bidder privilege policy amendment as drafted by County Attorney Jay Swindell at their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Evans County’s purchasing policy dictates a $5,000 bid threshold – anything over $5,000 must be publicly advertised for bid.

What do surrounding counties’ local bidder preference policies look like?

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

