Evans won’t open shelters right now

No mandatory evacuation issued for Evans Co. at this time

IRMA UPDATE, SEPTEMBER 6, AT 12:30 P.M.: There are no plans to open a shelter in Evans County at this time. Local officials and emergency personnel have been fielding calls about shelters opening in Evans County since yesterday.

Evans County is not equipped with the resources to shelter evacuees. “The fact is, we are a small county and we have very limited resources. We’re in the path of the storm and … We have to staff those 24 hours a day. We barely have enough people to do what we need as far as taking care of public safety,” said County Chairwoman Jill Griffin.

Right now, Dublin is the closest area where shelters for coastal evacuees are set up. “We’re making a decision for the good of our people. To encourage people to stop here would be putting in them in danger with the rest of us,” said EMA Director John Womble.

Local who live in mobile homes are encouraged to seek shelter in a more secure location during the worst of the storm Monday. “If you don’t feel like you’re secure in your home, see if you have family or someone that you would feel more secure in their home during the worst of the time,” Womble said.

“If you’re going to make plans, make them early. Law enforcement, first responders cannot go out with sustained winds over 35 mph. If there is an emergency, there will be no one to get to you,” Griffin advised yesterday.

Although Hurricane Irma has shifted west since Thursday afternoon, more accurate knowledge of Hurricane Irma’s local impact won’t be available until Saturday most likely. “It’s almost going to be a last minute thing … We’ve seen it go one way. We’ve seen it go the other way,” Womble added.

“A few degrees will make a lot of difference in our impact here, but there most certainly will be impact,” he continued.

National Weather Service reports that Irma’s northward shift, projected for Saturday will be crucial in determining actual impacts for our area. If Irma turns north late, the storm will track more to the west, but if Irma turns north quickly, the storm will track back to the east.

The largest impact to our area will be the storm winds. Because the storm is moving, heavy rainfall, like what Hurricane Harvey dumped in Texas, is not predicted. “The fact that it’s moving will limit rainfall,” said the NWS adviser. Seven to 10 inches of rainfall are currently projected for the area.

