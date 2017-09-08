BREAKING NEWS
Evans won’t open shelters right now

About the author

Newsroom

Advertising

Top News

Pre. Trump Signs Emergency Declaration for Ga.
Pre. Trump Signs Emergency Declaration for Ga.

Pre. Trump Signs Emergency Declaration for Ga.

September 08, 2017
Evans won't open shelters right now
Evans won't open shelters right now

Evans won’t open shelters right now

September 08, 2017
Officials declare state of emergency
Officials declare state of emergency

Officials declare state of emergency

September 07, 2017
County land values increase 7.66%
County land values increase 7.66%

County land values increase 7.66%

September 06, 2017
Benjamin drops from council race
Benjamin drops from council race

Benjamin drops from council race

September 06, 2017

Today's Weather

Copyright ©2017 Claxton Enterprise. Design and Development by Mariposa Interactive