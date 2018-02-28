Evans County Loses a Hero

Dr. Curt Hames, Jr. died February 20

The passing of Dr. Curt Hames, Jr., brings to mind words such as friend, family man, facilitator, community leader, and die-hard UGA football fan. Curt was a lifelong resident of Evans County and truly a man for all seasons. Hames passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 20, following a battle with leukemia.

He graduated from Claxton High School, Georgia Southern University, University of Georgia and the University of Guadalajara and served as a family practice physician for 30 years, retiring in 2009 as chief of the medical staff at Georgia Southern University.

Dr. Hames was blessed to be married to his wife, Edwina, for 39 years. They have four children and seven grandchildren.

Growing up in Evans County instilled in Dr. Hames a commitment to serve his neighbors and friends, learning from his parents, Dr. Curtis Hames, Sr. and Betty Connell Hames, that helping a neighbor would be reciprocated, and that the benefits would far outweigh the effort put forth.

“Curt possessed the “…quiet sense of humility, dignity, confidence and security” that was part of his father’s personal creed during his long career of practicing medicine. Curt’s contributions to Evans County, in many ways similar to his father’s, will endure for generations,” said Mickey Peace, Claxton Enterprise publisher.

Dr. Hames served on the Evans County Centennial Planning Committee for the year-long Evans County Centennial celebration during 2014, and was involved in event planning for more than two years prior to the Centennial. Hames photographed Evans County’s 52 churches, and coordinated the preparation of the Evans County Centennial float, a replica of the Evans County Courthouse. Hames also coordinated preparation and burial of the Evans County Centennial time capsule.

Special to The Enterprise: By Col. Pharris Johnson

