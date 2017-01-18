Evans County celebrates MLK Day

In celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, locals gathered at Claxton High School Monday morning, Jan. 16, for the annual Catherine Bacon kick-off breakfast hosted by NAACP Chapter 5181. Monday marked the 24th year that the breakfast has launched MLK Day activities in Evans County, but the celebration organized by the local MLK Observance Committee actually began much earlier, with events held throughout January.

