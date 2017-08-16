Evans Co. celebrates 103rd birthday

Historical Society presents grant to Enterprise

Evans County recognized its 103rd birthday on Friday, Aug. 11, with a celebration on the Courthouse lawn. Alongside Evans County, Claxton and state officials, county employees and local residents attending the celebration enjoyed hot dogs, chips and birthday cake.

The Evans County Historical Society organized a brief program which included a $1,000 grant presentation to The Claxton Enterprise, designated for assisting with the Enterprise’s ongoing digital archive project.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

