Evans Co. Preps for Irma

Editor’s Note: Our coverage of local emergency preparations for Hurricane Irma as published in this edition of The Claxton Enterprise is cumulative through Saturday morning, Sept. 9.

As of Saturday morning, Hurricane Irma was projected to impact Evans County through the day Monday and linger into Tuesday, bringing sustained winds of up to 30 mph with gusts of up to 73 mph. But, as the storm continued to track west and weaken over land, an exact prediction of Irma’s local impact was hard to pin down. Irma was forecasted to bring high winds and the possibility of tornadoes. As it moved farther west, Evans County was positioned on the east side of the storm. River flooding warnings were issued for Claxton and Reidsville.

At 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, the Evans County Board of Commissioners voted to declare a local state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Irma after EMA Director John Womble encouraged local officials earlier that morning not to delay an emergency declaration if it was deemed necessary.

“I encourage you to declare a state of emergency for Evans County, whether or not the state declares us right now,” Womble said, suggesting it be done Thursday or early Friday. Shortly after that meeting, Governor Nathan Deal added Evans County and 23 other counties to the emergency declaration. By Saturday, 94 counties were included on Deal’s declaration.

Deal also issued mandatory evacuations beginning Saturday for all areas east of I-95, all of Chatham County and some areas west of I-95 that could be impacted by potential storm surge from Hurricane Irma. Evans County was not on the list for mandatory evacuation, but local law enforcement agencies prepared to handle heavy traffic along Highways 301 and 280 through the weekend as evacuees traveled through town.

Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

Comments

comments