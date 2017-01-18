Evans Co. Fire Dept. response rate higher than nat’l average

Evans County Fire Council met on Thursday, Jan. 12, reviewing activity reports from 2016 and recommending the purchase of new air packs and bottles.

A unit response time analysis for Evans County Fire Department in 2016 showed the department’s average response time was just over eight minutes, 14 percent higher than the national average.

Evans County Fire Dept. responded to 193 calls in 2016, 40 percent of those were fire calls. Hazardous conditions without fire resulted in 20 percent of the calls, rescue and emergency medical calls totaled 17 percent, false alarms were at 10 percent, good intent calls accounted for 9 percent and service calls (investigation of reported smoke) totaled 4 percent

By Sarah Gove Enterprise Editor editor@claxtonenterprise.com

