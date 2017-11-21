Evans CCRPI score drops 1.5 points

School Scores: CES score drops 3.9 pts, CMS increases 3.9 pts, CHS increases 1.2 pts

The Georgia Dept. of Education released statewide College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) scores earlier this month. Evans County’s district CCRPI score fell 1.5 points from 69.8 in 2016 to 68.3 in 2017.

Claxton Elementary School reported the largest drop in score, a 3.9 decrease from last year’s score, while CMS scored a 3.9 increase over 2016 and Claxton High scored 1.2 points higher.

How does Evans County School District compare to the state average?

The state average district score is 75. Evans County falls below the average by 6.7 points.

The elementary school state average is 72.9. Compared to state CCRPI scores, CES’ CCRPI of 61.2 falls 11.7 points below average.

Claxton Middle School is the only school in the district with a CCRPI score above the state average. With a score of 77.8, CMS is ranked 4.8 points above the state average.

Claxton High’s score of 72.2 is 4.8 points below the state average.

CCRPI utilizes a 100-point scale based on multiple performance indicators such as achievement, progress, achievement gap and challenge points. The Georgia Milestones Assessment System (GMAS) is the test utilized to evaluate whether or not students are meeting state achievement standards.

Evans County Board of Education reviewed the local scores at their monthly meeting last Monday night as Executive Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Federal Programs Dr. Kristy Vandenberg highlighted contributing factors to each school’s 2017 scores and pending changes to CCRPI indicators for 2018.

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise can also be purchased at any local convenience store.

• • •

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

editor@claxtonenterprise.com

Comments

comments