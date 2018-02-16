Eva “Tina” Shuman Vernon, 43, passed away February 15 at Ogeechee Area Hospice after a long illness. Tina was a 1992 graduate of Claxton High School. After high school she attended and graduated from ABAC, then went on to attend and graduate from Georgia Southern with a BS degree. After that she graduated from Liberty University with a master’s degree. After graduating she worked for Southern States for 17 years before becoming ill. Tina had an extreme love for horses or any animal. She was an avid horseman, enjoying the freedom she felt as she rode. Surviving are her son, Henry Clay Vernon of Milton, N.C.; her daughter, Linda Vernon of Milton, N.C.; parents, Henry and Marjorie Shuman of Claxton; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 18, from 5-8 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m., at the Claxton First Baptist Church with Rev. Nathan LaShoto officiating and Adam Kennedy to do the eulogy. Pallbearers will be Ashley Sikes, Keith Barnard, Quin Tanner, Joel Thompson, Jimmy Shuman and Randy Shuman. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to Brewton Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P. O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, Ga. 30458. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

