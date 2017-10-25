Enterprise to publish Veterans Salute Nov. 8

Get your copy and extras for your friends!

Be sure to get your copy of The Claxton Enterprise’s “Salute to Veterans,” our annual special edition honoring local veterans and their service to both this great nation and our community. This year’s edition will feature both new interviews with area veterans of the Vietnam War and more recent conflicts as well as special reprints of stories featuring Evans County veterans of the Greatest Generation who have since passed on. Their sacrifice is not diminished in death and we still pay tribute to them today.

The issues of The Claxton Enterprise that span the years of World War II are filled with accounts of Evans Countians’ military service. Following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941, practically every issue of the newspaper carried news of local draft board reports, the departure of local men for military induction centers, wartime military promotions, reports on the wounded and, with great sorrow, notifications about those who had died in action.

Evans County’s history, including the sacrifice that those serving in times of war made for country, is recorded in the pages of The Claxton Enterprise. And, subscribers receive full access to our digital images free of charge! The Enterprise also offers one-day and three-day access passes to the archives. Historical issues of the newspaper, accessible via our website, date back to January 1915, the first year that copies were filed in the Superior Court Clerk’s office after the creation of Evans County in August 1914. And, of course, subscribers receive a copy of The Enterprise by U.S. Mail, and access to our complete online version of the weekly newspaper!

Subscribe today and browse Evans County’s history and the articles about locals who went to war. Don’t miss our “Salute to Veterans” inside the November 8 issue of The Enterprise. You get all the current news … and with full access to our digitized issues, you can discover many great stories about those who served our country in the past. Don’t Miss a Single Issue … And Don’t Miss Our ‘Salute to Veterans’!

Comments

comments