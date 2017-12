The Claxton Enterprise office on S. Newton Street will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 25-26, in observance of Christmas. Next week’s edition will be published and postmarked on Wednesday, Dec. 27, like normal, but the paper will be sent to press this Friday, Dec. 22. All news items, advertisements or legal notices to be published in next week’s edition must be submitted by Friday at noon. The Claxton Enterprise wishes all of our readers a very, Merry Christmas!

