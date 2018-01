Emmie Iler Edwards passed away January 4 at Camellia Health and Rehab in Claxton. Surviving are her children, Jimmie, Brenda and Elaine. Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 6, from 9 – 10 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. A private burial will be held. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

