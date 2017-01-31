Emma (Ellis) Randall was called to eternal rest on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Camellia Health and Rehabilitation. She was a member of Hagan Chapel Missionary Baptist Church from the age of 13 and served the usher board, missions board and was the current church mother.

She loved her family and had a strong work ethic. She was employed for many years at Mrs. Rogers Restaurant.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Rias Ellis and Willie Randall; and three children.

She leaves to cherish her memory, three children, Dorothy Mincey, Melinda Blitch of College Park, Ga., Rickey Ellis of Northridge, Calif.; three step-sons; one sister, Mary Francis Ray of Toledo, Ohio; 15 grandchildren, 19 great- grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great grandchild.

Viewing will be held Friday, Feb. 3, from 6-8 p.m. at Harper’s Funeral Home, Broad Street, Claxton.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, at 12 p.m. at Hagan Chapel Baptist Church in Hagan.

Harper’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

