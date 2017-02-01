EMH receives $500K in pledges

Since the healthcare reform bill tax credit (SB 258) took effect on January 3, Evans Memorial Hospital has received pre-approval applications from the Georgia Tax Center for more than $500,000 in contributions. Of the 49 qualified hospitals across the state, $860,955 in requests have been submitted to the Dept. of Revenue.

“We have submitted $502,500 in our tax credit pre-approvals … and the other 48 hospitals have had $360,000,” said Lisa Ryles, director of business development at Evans Memorial. There’s a $50 million cap on contributions for 2017.

Donors have 60 days to make their contributions to EMH following their approval. “ They may choose to contribute a lesser amount, but this is the amount that they stated on their pre-approval application that the contribution would be and they were approved by the Georgia Tax Center to contribute this amount,” Ryles said.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

