EMH could receive $4 million per year

Tax credit bill to aid rural hospitals

Evans Memorial Hospital administrators are hopeful that a new healthcare reform bill tax credit, Senate Bill 258, will procure some additional funding for the facility, starting on January 3, 2017. “The rural hospital tax credit will greatly impact our hospital. Individuals and corporations have the opportunity to support their local hospital while receiving a tax credit as well,” said Nikki NeSmith, hospital CEO. “We have always prided ourselves on being able to keep up with current technology and modern medical equipment. We have had to replace some large pieces of equipment this year including our CT scanner, ultrasound machine, and bone density machine, as well as purchase additional equipment to expand the services in our surgery department,” NeSmith continued. “This tax money will help pay for those purchases as well as make updates on the appearance of the hospital.” Under the rural healthcare organization tax credit, 70 percent of an individual or corporation’s contributions to a rural hospital can be converted to a Georgia tax credit.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

