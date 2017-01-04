EMH to open psych unit

The behavioral health unit will serve geriatric community

Last week, Evans Memorial Hospital received approval from the Dept. of Community Health to operate a geriatric psychiatric inpatient unit. The hospital applied with DCH for the Certificate of Need to operate the 10-bed unit in August 2016.

“We are excited to announce that Evans Memorial Hospital has received the Certificate of Need (CON) approval for our adult geriatric psych inpatient unit. This will allow us to offer this specialized care close to home for patients of Evans County and the surrounding areas,” said Nikki NeSmith, hospital CEO.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

