EMH grows revenue in 2016 by $5.8M

Net revenue trended upward $473K

Last week, Evans Memorial Hospital released financial statements showing a positive bottom line for both November and December. In addition to the monthly reports, Chief Financial Officer John Wiggins provided a calendar year comparison for 2015 to 2016. In 2016, EMH’s gross revenue grew by $5.8 million and net revenue showed an improvement of more than $473,000.

The 12-month report showed operating expenses were down by $689,000 in 2016 and while the hospital lost $728,972 from operations in 2016, the facility was nearly $1.2 million better than at year-end 2015.

When Evans Memorial recognized county support of $874,300 and interest income of $25,000 for the year, the hospital showed a positive bottom line for 2016 of $170,479. In the 2015 calendar year, EMH lost almost $1.4 million.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

For more on this story, subscribe today! Set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com or give us a call at 912.739.2132

Comments

comments