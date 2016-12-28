Ryles handles tax credit prog.

Ryles returns to Evans Memorial to assist with tax credit program, marketing initiatives

Georgia’s HEART (Helping Enhance Access to Rural Treatment) Hospital Program is assisting rural hospitals across the state in processing tax credit contributions received through the rural healthcare organization tax credit.

The tax credit program was created through Senate Bill 258 and will be activated on January 3. Under the rural healthcare organization tax credit, 70 percent of an individual or corporation’s contributions to a rural hospital can be converted to a Georgia tax credit. “They set up the [HEART] program so it would not be a burden on hospitals to administer the program,” explained Lisa Ryles, director of business development at Evans Memorial.

But, HEART receives 6 percent of contributions as their management fee. If EMH were to receive the full $4 million available through the program in 2017, HEART’s cut would be $240,000. The hospital decided to go another route, hiring Ryles to handle the tax credit program, marketing and PR for the facility.

“That would be more equipment we could buy, more debt we could pay off,” Ryles said. Ryles will be educating the public, both individuals and corporations, on the tax credit program and is on site at Evans Memorial to assist participants in processing their applications. Ryles was first employed at EMH in 2000 and worked as a nurse in the ER, med/surg, labor and delivery, nursery and OR, before taking a break to raise her young children. She came back to Evans Memorial in 2010 and was promoted to director of employee health, education and environment of care. For three years, Ryles held several director positions at EMH before leaving in 2013 to work as an occupational health nurse for a Statesboro company. Ryles was re-hired at EMH in October as the director of business development. Prior to her nursing career, Ryles worked in marketing and communications.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

