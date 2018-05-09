EMH celebrates 50 years, recognizes Hospital Week

Evans Memorial opened its doors in Feb. 1968

Commemorating their 50th year, Evans Memorial Hospital will host a variety of events for their employees in conjunction with National Hospital Week designated as May 6-12. The celebration will culminate on Friday with a cookout for current and retired hospital employees.

Employees will “count down the decades” at EMH this week, traveling back in time each day to a 1950s celebration on Friday highlighting the hospital’s 50th year. Monday, the 1990s were the decade of the day. Yesterday, staff members celebrated the ‘80s and so on activities will continue throughout the week. (No hospital general fund revenues are being used to finance these events).

Evans Memorial opened the doors to a brand new 45-bed facility on February 12, 1968, following a groundbreaking ceremony on March 2,1967. Two years earlier, on December 11, 1965, nine members were named to the Hospital Authority, and tasked with finding the best means for providing a hospital in Evans County.

An article in the February 15, 1968, edition of The Claxton Enterprise reports that one of the largest crowds ever to gather for a civic event attended the opening ceremony at EMH, held on a Sunday afternoon, February 11.

Claxton native and assistant director of the FBI Dekle DeLoach keynoted the dedication ceremony. (His entire address is published on Page 2 of the February 15, 1968, edition available in The Claxton Enterprise’s online archives at www.claxtonenterprise.com).

In December 1974, EMH was expanded to include 28 more beds, a library, conference room, laundry, office space and more storage rooms. The following year, six physician offices were completed.

The Hospital Authority reorganized and leased the hospital to Evans Memorial Hospital, Inc., creating governing boards effective October 1, 1996. In 1997, EMH, Inc. purchased the 160-bed Glenvue Nursing Home in Glennville and sold it in 2012. In 2002, an 8,000 sq. ft. rehabilitation building was constructed, built with donated funds.

In Evans Memorial’s 50 years, seven administrators have been employed at the facility:

Carden M. Astin 7/1/1967 – 12/19/1968

Ernest H. Borders 2/1969 – 8/1970

Eston Price, Jr. 8/3/1970 – 7/13/1985 and 3/25/1986 – 9/12/2003

Allen Strickland 7/22/1985 – 3/24/1986

Ronald M. Gilliard 9/15/2003 – 10/2006

Martha F. Tatum 3/4/2007 – 12/31/2014

Nikki R. NeSmith 1/11/2016 – Present

Evans Memorial was under the management of ER Hospitals for one year in 2015.

Evans Memorial currently employs 105 full-time employees and 49 staff members on a part time/as needed basis. The hospital’s service offerings include:

Inpatient medical

Outpatient surgical services including general surgery, gastroenterology, and podiatry

Radiology

Laboratory

Outpatient infusion services

Outpatient Rehabilitation including an indoor heated therapy pool

Older adult and geriatric Behavioral Health Unit

Evans Memorial is a 4-star rated facility by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). In recent years, EMH has received several accolades including recognition in Georgia Trend as the Top Small Hospital for 2015 and 2017 and as the No. 4 Top Small Hospital in 2016.

Hometown Health named EMH the No. 1 Georgia Rural Hospital last year as well. In 2017, Evans Memorial was listed in the Top 11 SafeCare Hospitals in the U.S. by SafeCare Group – only two other Georgia hospitals made that list.

About National Hospital Week: The American Hospital Association (AHA) organizes National Hospital Week as a celebration of hospitals, health systems, and the women and men who support the health and well-being of their communities. Nearly 5,000 hospitals, healthcare systems, networks, other providers of care and 43,000 individual members come together to form the AHA. Founded in 1898, the AHA provides education for health care leaders and is a source of information on health care issues and trends.

