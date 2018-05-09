BREAKING NEWS
EMH celebrates 50 years, recognizes Hospital Week

About the author

Newsroom

Advertising

Top News

Vote early on Saturday, May 12
Vote early on Saturday, May 12

Vote early on Saturday, May 12

May 09, 2018
Shop Local: Spend $10 on May 10!
Shop Local: Spend $10 on May 10!

Shop Local: Spend $10 on May 10!

May 09, 2018
Liberty County teens run Perkins Mill stop sign, injured in Hwy 301 wreck
Liberty County teens run Perkins Mill stop sign, injured in Hwy 301 wreck

Liberty County teens run Perkins Mill stop sign, injured in Hwy 301 wreck

May 09, 2018
AT&T line cut at City water treatment facility
AT&T line cut at City water treatment facility

AT&T line cut at City water treatment facility

May 09, 2018
EMH celebrates 50 years, recognizes Hospital Week
EMH celebrates 50 years, recognizes Hospital Week

EMH celebrates 50 years, recognizes Hospital Week

May 09, 2018

Today's Weather

Copyright ©2017 Claxton Enterprise. Design and Development by Mariposa Interactive