EMH braces for heavy funding cuts

Congressional cuts could hit hospital for more than $500K

Evans Memorial Hospital is bracing for Congressional funding cuts to Medicare reimbursement programs as early as February. Chief Financial Officer John Wiggins reported at a board meeting last week that the anticipated cuts could hit the hospital for more than $500,000 this year. Increases to a new contract with a hospitalist and ER group will hit EMH for another $200,000.

“If these increases go through, there’s no way we can cash flow this hospital unless that unit is full, the new inpatient psych unit,” Wiggins said, referencing EMH’s Behavioral Health Unit that opened in October. The unit has not met projected census numbers yet.

The hospital is making payroll, but EMH’s accounts payable (AP) balance is creeping higher, currently over $1 million. “It’s [AP] not getting any lower right now because we don’t have the extra funds. If these additional funds go away [Medicare add ons], there is no way we’re going to be able to do anything with AP unless that unit is full and we get tax credit money,” Wiggins said.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

